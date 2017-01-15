UETD UK on the new team in new year

12 yaşındaki çocuğa gün ortasında tecavüz— 15 Ocak 2017
Leaving a whole year behind with the presidency of Dr. Turhan Özen, UETD UK published an online statement updating their unit presidents’ list.
Mr Özen, in his written statement, remarked that UETD UK is a big family that grows over the sharings and supports of the members of community. Mr Özen also highlighted the fact that every single unit within UETD UK is working delicately to have the perfect engage with the community. Mr Özen included a full list of unit presidents as follows:
President: Dr. Turhan Özen
General Secretary: Ali Demirci
Accountant: İbrahim Altun
Women’s Branches President Reyhan Yazıcı Kızılağaç
Youth Branches President: Dr. Egemen Tezcan
PR President: Naciye Batkitar
PR President: Ali Kılınç
Political Affairs President: Ahmet Demirtaş
Organization President: Faruk Haksoy
