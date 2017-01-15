UETD UK on the new team in new year

Leaving a whole year behind with the presidency of Dr. Turhan Özen, UETD UK published an online statement updating their unit presidents’ list.

Mr Özen, in his written statement, remarked that UETD UK is a big family that grows over the sharings and supports of the members of community. Mr Özen also highlighted the fact that every single unit within UETD UK is working delicately to have the perfect engage with the community. Mr Özen included a full list of unit presidents as follows:

President: Dr. Turhan Özen

General Secretary: Ali Demirci

Accountant: İbrahim Altun

Women’s Branches President Reyhan Yazıcı Kızılağaç

Youth Branches President: Dr. Egemen Tezcan

PR President: Naciye Batkitar

PR President: Ali Kılınç

Political Affairs President: Ahmet Demirtaş

Organization President: Faruk Haksoy