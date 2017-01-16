‘Meditation bus’ launched in London to de-stress commuters

16After a day of travel chaos caused by the 24-hour Tube strike, the Meditation Om the Move vehicle is offering free sessions whilst driving them to-and-from work.

The unconventional bus aims to “bring a touch of serenity to London’s public transport” and is the first of its kind in the UK.

The double-decker has been converted to include aromatherapy oils, healthy snacks and juices and has even been decked out ingreen, yellow and purple – colours thought to decrease stress.

Passengers will be given noise-blocking headphones to help them “shut out the noise of the city and focus on their meditation”. The bus, launched by sports clothing company Lululemon to mark the opening of its Regent Street store, will have meditation and yoga experts on-board to run sessions.

A Lululemon spokeswoman said the bus was designed to combat the “chronic stress” that can be caused by travelling on transport for more than 20 minutes.,

She added: “And as anyone that’s ever taken public transport in London can testify, it is not typically a soothing experience.

The bus service is running until January 15 – for specific journey routes and to register visit the event’s site.