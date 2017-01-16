Londra Gazete
Son haberler
16 Ocak 2017 - Turizm sektöründe dev anlaşma
15 Ocak 2017 - “Ulaşıma zam yapılması doğru bir karar mı?”
14 Ocak 2017 - Obama’yı nasıl bilirdiniz?
14 Ocak 2017 - Brexit ve Kıbrıs meselesi Toplum Merkezinde konuşulacak
14 Ocak 2017 - Birlik Cemi gönülleri bir araya getirdi
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / ‘Meditation bus’ launched in London to de-stress commuters

‘Meditation bus’ launched in London to de-stress commuters

— 16 Ocak 2017

16After a day of travel chaos caused by the 24-hour Tube strike, the Meditation Om the Move vehicle is offering free sessions whilst driving them to-and-from work.

The unconventional bus aims to “bring a touch of serenity to London’s public transport” and is the first of its kind in the UK.

The double-decker has been converted to include aromatherapy oils, healthy snacks and juices and has even been decked out ingreen, yellow and purple – colours thought to decrease stress.

Passengers will be given noise-blocking headphones to help them “shut out the noise of the city and focus on their meditation”. The bus, launched by sports clothing company Lululemon to mark the opening of its Regent Street store, will have meditation and yoga experts on-board to run sessions.

A Lululemon spokeswoman said the bus was designed to combat the “chronic stress” that can be caused by travelling on transport for more than 20 minutes.,

She added: “And as anyone that’s ever taken public transport in London can testify, it is not typically a soothing experience.

The bus service is running until January 15 – for specific journey routes and to register visit the event’s site.

﻿

Yorum bırak

Eposta adresiniz yayınlanmayacaktır. Zorunlu hücreler aşağıda belirtilmiştir.

Benzer haberler

Londra Gazete’de bugün

Bu haftanın eGazetesi

Bu haftaki kapak

12 Ocak 2017 Perşembe
Sayı 828

Gazete kapak arşivi

İngilizce bölümünden

Magazin haberleri

Londra Gazete Ltd
177 Green Lanes
Palmers Green
London
N13 4UR

Tel: +44 (20) 8889 5025 news@londragazete.com
Yazar girişi

Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details

Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.

This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Kapat / Close