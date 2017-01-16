Wood Green murder charges reveals

1616

A 29-YEAR-OLD homeless man has been charged with murder.

Grzegorz Grzybek, of no fixed address, was arrested yesterday (Thursday, January 5) and charged with the murder of Grzegorz Pietrycki in Glendale Avenue, Wood Green on August 23 2016.

He is the fourth person to be arrested by detectives investigating the murder.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on August 23, but released on bail with no further action.

A 29-year-old man and 37-year-old man have also been arrested on suspicion of murder and are on bail until mid-January.

Mr Grzybek will appear in custody at Hendon Magistrates Court this morning.