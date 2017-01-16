Wood Green murder charges reveals

İngiltere’de ezici çoğunluk ‘Türkiye’ diyor— 16 Ocak 2017
Dünyanın popüler seyahat ve turizm haberleri portalı www.travelmole.com tarafından yapılan okur anketinde Türkiye için umut verici sonuçlar var.
1616
A 29-YEAR-OLD homeless man has been charged with murder.
Grzegorz Grzybek, of no fixed address, was arrested yesterday (Thursday, January 5) and charged with the murder of Grzegorz Pietrycki in Glendale Avenue, Wood Green on August 23 2016.
He is the fourth person to be arrested by detectives investigating the murder.
A 19-year-old man was arrested on August 23, but released on bail with no further action.
A 29-year-old man and 37-year-old man have also been arrested on suspicion of murder and are on bail until mid-January.
Mr Grzybek will appear in custody at Hendon Magistrates Court this morning.
Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details
Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.
This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.
Yorum bırak