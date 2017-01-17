A man has been stabbed during a “gang fight” in Hackney.

One resident tweeted that he was woken at 5am by what he described as a “gang fight” outside his bedroom window.

The victim, a man thought to be in his 20s, is not believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

No one has been arrested in connection with the stabbing.Police have now erected a forensics tent on the High Street and nearby Ashwin Street has been cordoned off.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Police were called shortly before 5am on Sunday January 8, to a stabbing on Kingsland High Street.

“A man – believed to be aged in his 20s – was taken to hospital suffering stab injuries. These are not believed to be life-threatening.

“Detectives from Hackney CID are investigating.