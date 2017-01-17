Londra Gazete
Home / Spor / Crawley tek golle üç puanı kaptı: 1-0

Crawley tek golle üç puanı kaptı: 1-0

— 17 Ocak 2017

Maçın tek golünü atan James Collins. (Fotoğraf: Crawley Twon FC website)

Sky Bet League Two’da Crawley Town, evinde konuk ettiği Hartlepool United’dan tek golle geçti.

İlk yarısı 0-0 biten karşılaşmanın 63’üncü dakikasında bulduğu golle sonuca gşden Crawley Town’ın maçını 4 bin 266 futbolsever izledi. Kaleci Yusuf Mersin yedekler arasındaydı.

Crawley, 25 maçta 35 puana ulaşıp, 13’üncü sıraya yükselirken, play-off’a kalmak için bir kez daha umutlandı.

Crawley Town, 21 Ocak Cumartesi günü kendi sahasında Porstmouth’u saat 15.00’deki maçta konuk edecek.

