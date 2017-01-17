Crawley tek golle üç puanı kaptı: 1-0

Notting Hill Carnival ‘must be made safer’, policing report says— 17 Ocak 2017
Sky Bet League Two’da Crawley Town, evinde konuk ettiği Hartlepool United’dan tek golle geçti.
İlk yarısı 0-0 biten karşılaşmanın 63’üncü dakikasında bulduğu golle sonuca gşden Crawley Town’ın maçını 4 bin 266 futbolsever izledi. Kaleci Yusuf Mersin yedekler arasındaydı.
Crawley, 25 maçta 35 puana ulaşıp, 13’üncü sıraya yükselirken, play-off’a kalmak için bir kez daha umutlandı.
Crawley Town, 21 Ocak Cumartesi günü kendi sahasında Porstmouth’u saat 15.00’deki maçta konuk edecek.
