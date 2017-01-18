Aspiring storyteller and poet Deniz Besim on her creative process

Deniz Besim, a Turkish-Cypriot rooted storyteller and poet based in North London paid Londra Gazete a visit to talk about her creative process along with her catchy and thought-provoking pieces both in poetry and short stories.

The author, who lives in London and used to teach creative writing to adults shared her creative process with us after very successful three books compiling her poetry and short stories. She enjoys reading fiction and sometimes enters short-story competitions. She self-published two poetry books in 2014.

Besim’s style relies upon the very core of feelings and sensations that derive from experiences, but may also be triggered through very basic sources. Like a howling of the wind, a fluttering or anything that could happen in nature. Talking about inspiration, Besim remarked the importance of her journey of reading other poets and writers which gave her a solid perspective to understand and digest the language, and open wider doors for inspiration perhaps.

Besim’s style of writing has a powerful impact on the reader as it has the magical movements of dragging you into the story, making you empathise with the character(s) and go through the emotions that you may not be even familiar with. Besim describes this experience as a triumph of her as she prides on making the readers empathise with the characters.

Now on her fourth book, Besim says her fourth book will be under the The Sky that Falls Again, which is thought to be one of her book’s, The Sky that Falls’ continuation.

Ways of getting in touch with the author and buying her books can be found at: http://poetry-heaven.my-free.website).