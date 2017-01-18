Londra Gazete
Inns, mosaics found in Şanlıurfa

— 18 Ocak 2017

Archaeological surface survey and cleaning works in the ancient site of Kızılkoyun and the outskirts of a historic castle in the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa’s Haleplibahçe district have unearthed 133 inns and five mosaics.

Rock tombs from the Roman and Edessa (Osrhoene) kingdoms have also been unearthed in the inns.

Works that started in the region last year around Balıklıgöl, the historic castle and the Archaeology and Mosaic Museum, have been carried out by archaeologists and specialists.

Some 61 inns have been found in Kızılkoyun, while 72 more have been found near the castle. The rock tombs in the inns, which depict various motifs and figures, have now been taken under protection. Among the motifs on the site are tombs featuring humans, flowers and snakes.

Officials reported that the inns and mosaics would be cleaned and opened to tourism.
(hürriyet Dailynews)
Şanlıurfa Metropolitan Mayor Nihat Çiftçi, who visited the area, said the artifacts would be protected in their original places.

