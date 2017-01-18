Penguin Music School & Haringey Education Centre carries on the success

As an education institution that was incepted in 2009, Penguin Music School is offering a wide range of music courses along with Maths and English under the name of Haringey Education Centre.

Penguin Music School is a creative place where you could learn and be inspired by various fields of music. Children are given a placement in an individual instrumental lesson and a music theory class, plus the opportunity to join various group lessons.

Penguin Music School has the facility to teach all instruments and provide teachers who cover all ranges of genres. Adults welcome to book

Music lessons for kids improve their memorisation and small motor skills it also strongly contribute to the building of their self-confidence. This in turn helps children succeed not only in music, but in school and other outside activities. Both children and their parents find it truly rewarding when a child reaches a pre-set goal or milestone; whether that is learning a new song, performing in front of others or just finding enjoyment in music.

Students who come to Penguin Music School can take benefits from learning guitar, piano, violin and music theory along with Maths, English KS1, KS2, KS3 and GCSE at the Haringey Education Centre. Opening its doors from every children who are at least older than 4, prides on being a leading institution that values the growth of children through the touch of art and intellectuality. The founder of both Penguin Music School and Haringey Education Centre, Emre Kubilay states that the school strives to fill the blank of the essential need of a music institution for the Turkish speaking communities.

As the school has now opened enrolments for the new term, Penguin Music School and Haringey Education Centre can be reached out on 02088008592 or simply by a drop in at 584 Green Lanes, London, N8 0RB