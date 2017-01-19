Northern Cyprus’ leaders were commemorated in London

A prayer event of remembrance was held last Sunday afternoon for the two Turkish Cypriot leaders Rauf Denktaş and Dr. Fazıl Küçük.

The mawlid and ceremony at the Turkish Cypriot Community Association Centre in Haringey also saw talks by prominent names from the community reminiscing the two leaders’ legacy. Organised by TCCA and North London Islam Charity, many distinguished guests such as the Northern Cyprus Representative Zehra Başaran, Consul General Ülkü Alemdar, Council President Leyla Kemal and many more from various charities participated to the event.

“AN INSPIRATION ON TURKISH PEOPLE WITH THEIR LEADERSHIP”

Zehra Başaran, in her speech, highlighted the significance of the two leaders and what they stand for in terms of their iconic heritage by paying tributes on the pair’s behalf.

“Besides from being a successful doctor, Dr Fazıl Küçük was a true leader that put his people’s needs before his and worked hard to incept his political party along with being a columnist. All his achievements made him the Vice-President of 1960’s Turkish Cyprus.

“Rauf Denktaş, on the other hand, had been an enduring leader with holding onto hope and light even in the darkest times. His intelligence, leadership and courage inspired thousands of Turkish people”

The event then, carried on to a prayer session (mawlid) led by Cyprus Islam Community President Hüseyin Haşim El Bakayi on Denktaş and Küçük’s behalf. Mr Bakayi used the occasion to express his thanks to the Turkish Cypriot public. He said: “my thanks to all those who attended the memorial prayer service in memory of our late leaders Dr Küçük and Rauf Denktaş and our aim must be to bring unity to our community.”