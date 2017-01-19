Theresa May confirms UK leaving the European Market

“Brexit yorucu ve üzücü bir süreç olacak— 19 Ocak 2017
Guardian gazetesi “May’e ‘kolay bir Brexit bekleme’ dendi” manşetiyle çıktı.
Theresa May set out a Brexit strategy that means quitting both the current EU customs union and the single market – with a final deal put to votes in Parliament.
The Prime Minister challenged European leaders with a bold Brexit strategy that will include slashing Britain’s cash payments to Brussels.
Mrs May gave a critical new pledge to the City to avoid a “disruptive cliff-edge” by phasing in changes.
The Pound rose as Mrs May spoke at the Mansion House, central London, delivering a long awaited speech setting out her negotiating strategy in the greatest detail yet.
In a blizzard of announcements the PM:
On the EU budget, Mrs May said: “Because we will not be members of the single market, we will not be required to contribute huge sums to the EU budget.” That suggested the UK is willing to continue paying into EU coffers after Brexit, for example for access to the single market.
