Turkish State of Emergency and more were protested in London

Democratic Power Union (DGB) called for a demonstration in order to protest the ongoing state of emergency in Turkey along with the possible presidential system’s inception in the country.

DGB gathered together to tackle and protest the post Turkish state of emergency agenda, referring it to as an ongoing oppression firstly in East Turkey and then in the rest of the country. Meeting in front of the BBC building, the demonstration was joined by almost 250 individuals supporting the protest. Amongst the speakers, were journalist Mustafa Yalçıner and many representatives from local organisations and charities.

Journalist and author Yalçıner, tackling the agenda said:

“Turkey is already a place that is difficult to live in. Turkish Government is using the 15 July coup attempt to actually stage coups on people. They are arresting journalists, HDP MPs, lawyers and forcing the parliament to go through more constitution amendments. These enterprises incite a future of fascism.

“There are hundreds of thousands who have been slammed from their works and the radical changes carry on being on action. Everything has been monetised and we should do everything we can in the UK. It is either they will oppress us or we will resist against them”

The demonstration then took route towards Piccadilly Circus under the supervision of police.