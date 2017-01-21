İlker Kılıç: “Get your rightful Northern Cyprus citizenship”

Former Republican Turkish Party (CTP) president İlker Kılıç met with the Turkish speaking communities in London tackling the post-Brexit agenda and the possible aftermaths of Cyprus talks.

Sponsored by Londra Gazete, İlker Kılıç said “Especially the new generation is on the hold of risks coming through the Brexit and Cyprus talk agendas… to avoid and get through this threat, people should claim their rightful Northern Cyprus citizenship.”

“Brexit, solution and us”

Took place at the Turkish Cypriot Community Associaiton Centre (TCCA), Mr Kılıç tackled the most asked and wondered questions especially regarding Brexit and the Cyprus talks. As a prominent political figüre, Mr Kılıç attracted dozens into the venue.

“WHEN WILL THIS TRAIN REACH TO THE STATION?”

Tackling the Brexit concerns, Mr Kılıç said that he is certain fort he UK to leave the European Unio and there should be no reservation regarding a possible breakdown for UK’s way to part the ways with the EU. However, Mr Kılıç used the metaphor of a train to portray UK and said there is no clarity as to when this train will reach the station (Brexit).

“SOLIDARITY IS A MUST”

Remarking the importance of soidarity and organised operations, Mr Kılıç suggested supreme board(s) to be incepted in the UK to help and monitör Northern Cyprus Turks’ concerns and reservations. Mr Kılıç said there are enterprises dealing with such ideas but these ideas should be internalised for the maximum productivity.