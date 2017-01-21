Women’s Platform and Lifetime Learning Charity joining forces

London based charity Women’s Platform is coming up with a brand new enterprise “Cinema Club” in conjunction with Lifetime Learning. The first film has been decided to be a famous Turkish film, “Mutluluk” (Bliss) starring names like Özgü Namal, Talat Bulut, Lale Mansur and scored by Zülfü Livaneli.

The plot of the film takes Meryem (Özgü Namal), a young woman of about 17 years old, is believed to have been violated, and her village’s customs call for her to be killed to restore honor and dignity to her family and village. A young, newly returned war veteran and son of the village leader, Cemal Murat Han, is ordered to take Meryem to Istanbul and kill her, but at the last minute he doesn’t allow himself to complete the task and the two, now unable to ever return to their village, run away together. Eventually, they meet up with ex-Professor Irfan, a man who has decided to live on a boat away from his wife and constricted life. In the end the real truth comes out and there is a surprise ending.

The movie is adapted from the international best selling novel by Zülfü Livaneli.

Women’s Platform President Nilgün Yıldırım, in her statement said it is a pleasure to be screening the profound film which broke records both as a film and as a book earlier.

The Schedule of the program can be found as follows:

Cinema Club

Film: Bliss

Date and time: 21 January 2017 at 3pm – 5pm , 5pm – 6pm conference

Venue: Angel House, 225 Marsh Wall, London E14 9FW

Nearest DLR station: South Quay

Those who wish to attend are kindly expected to book themselves via SMS: 00 44 7578238733 & 00 44 7429 483935