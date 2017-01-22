Göztepe FC London Football Academy is established

The increasing numbers of Turkish football teams in London has gained a new ally.

One of Turkey’s most rooted clubs Göztepe, announced that it is to open a football school for young people in London.

With a launch that will take place on 21 January in Leyton’s Drapers Field, the school will accept children in the age range between 7-15. As a club that still remains as a leader in the PTT First League, the prospective school aims to train the future stars of football.

The school’s director Hüseyin Yuney, stated that the complete staff of the school including teachers are coming from the industry and will be thriving to teach the fundamentals of football in the hope of opening ways to new stars.

