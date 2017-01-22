Londra Gazete
Göztepe FC London Football Academy is established

— 22 Ocak 2017

Hüseyin Yuney ve Bora Orsel.

The increasing numbers of Turkish football teams in London has gained a new ally.

One of Turkey’s most rooted clubs Göztepe, announced that it is to open a football school for young people in London.

With a launch that will take place on 21 January in Leyton’s Drapers Field, the school will accept children in the age range between 7-15. As a club that still remains as a leader in the PTT First League, the prospective school aims to train the future stars of football.

The school’s director Hüseyin Yuney, stated that the complete staff of the school including teachers are coming from the industry and will be thriving to teach the fundamentals of football in the hope of opening ways to new stars.

For enrolment inquiries please do use the contact details below:

Bora Orsel: 07786 263 227-Hüseyin Yüney: 07711 142 490, Facebook: goztepefclondon academy, Email: goztepefclondon@gmail.com, Internet: www.goztepe.com.tr

BoraOrsel,  Aktuğ Sönmez, Hüseyin Yuney.

