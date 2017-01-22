Haringey announces ambitious plan to transform Wood Green

An ambitious plan to transform the centre of Wood Green, which could create 60,000 sq ft of new employment space, 4,000 jobs and 7,800 much needed new homes in the area has been unveiled by Haringey Council (Tuesday 17th January). The plan would see a total of £3.5 billion invested into the area creating a new town centre which would become a major shopping destination for North London with improved streets and public spaces.

The consultation plan is for a 15 year project to redevelop the central Wood Green shopping area with thousands of sq ft of retail, leisure and office space created and new workspace for creative businesses, including those already based in Wood Green’s cultural quarter. The proposals include attracting more restaurants, cafés and places to socialise, as well as redeveloping currently underused sites to create a range of new workspaces and offices for local and London-based businesses. It is also proposed to improve pedestrian and transport links between Wood Green town centre and Alexandra Palace, making the palace the heartbeat of Wood Green’s cultural hub.

In 2015 over 1,000 Wood Green residents, businesses and community groups had their say about the future of Wood Green with the great majority opting for the most ambitious of the four options proposed. A new consultation on our preferred option will open on 7th February date and close on 14th March 2017.

Cllr Joe Goldberg, Haringey Council Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Social Inclusion and Sustainability said:

“Wood Green is the heart of North London and we have an ambitious plan to create almost 8,000 new homes and 4,000 jobs and restore one of the capital’s historic town centres based around a central Crossrail 2 station. We are working around the clock to deliver the changes our residents tell us they want to see in Wood Green.

“Haringey is the future of London and the transformation of Wood Green would give more of our residents opportunities and a quality of life at least equal to that of the best in the city. We want to make Wood Green one the best places to work, shop, eat and drink in London.“

Regeneration in Wood Green has already started with the opening of Green Rooms, the UK’s first arts hotel, cafe, bar and exhibition space, in June 2015. Green Rooms is a social enterprise that offers affordable accommodation aimed at people working in the arts. Work has also started to turn a disused council staff car park on Station Road into a creative and artistic hub and cafe. Timber work sheds, studios and offices will be used as workshops/retail units for local businesses and a café will be opened in a converted Routemaster double-decker bus.