Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / Jerusalem is now easy on the way of Umrah

Jerusalem is now easy on the way of Umrah

— 22 Ocak 2017

Milli Görüş Regional President İbrahim Urkaç said that in April, ones who are planning to go on Umrah can find Istanbul and Jerusalem included in the journey. The Islamic Association of Milli Görüş shared a written statement regarding the update as follows:

“As our primary aim is to let people relish the preciousness of Umrah and the discovery of Kaaba and the Prophet, our association is blazing a trail of including Istanbul and Jerusalem on our destinations. Proven and acclaimed internationally, The Islamic Association of Milli Görüş thrives at bringing communities together for common wills. We wish this update to be the best for all of us”

