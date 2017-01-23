UETD UK Portsmouth and SCAC launches the annual kermes

UETD UK Portsmouth branch and South Coast Anatolian Community Association’s special kermes fair enterprise has turned into an annual tradition.

The South Coast Anatolian Community (SCAC) is a non-profit organisation aiming to bring people together from Turkey/Anatolia who live in the south of England. Through regular gatherings, it fosters friendship and promotes understanding of the Turkish culture and language, as well as attracts Turkey enthusiasts. There is a special focus on cultural activities and events where people of all ages and nationalities can come together to experience Turkish culture through Turkish music, food and art. The organisation not only provides Turkish language lessons for children on Sundays in Portsmouth, but also helps them learn our rich Turkish culture and history.

SCAC’s most recent gathering happened on 15th January 2017, at the Eastney Community Centre, Portsmouth, UK in conjunction with the UETD Portsmouth.

SCAC stated a thanks letter to the head of Union of European Turkish Democrats, Dr Turhan Ozen and its members who travelled from London to participate in the gathering.

During the gathering, it was also announced that the organisation is planning to run English language classes for adults, in particular for women, to help them learn/improve their English so that they would be better able to integrate into English culture and, if needed, help them find work in the UK.

SCAC will be organising more events and gatherings in the near future, and anyone who is interested in Turkish culture, language, music and food are invited to attend and take place.