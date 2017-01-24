Londra Gazete
Son haberler
23 Ocak 2017 - Spiker Ayşegül Bıçkıcı’dan Londra’da diksiyon eğitimi
21 Ocak 2017 - Oakthorpe Türk Okuluna TWPA’dan anlamlı bağış
21 Ocak 2017 - Umre’ye gidenler artık Kudüs’e de uğrayacak
21 Ocak 2017 - UETD’liler Portsmouth kermesinde buluştu
20 Ocak 2017 - “Hakkınız olan KKTC vatandaşlığını alın”
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / Driver of gritter ‘did illegal U-turn and killed biker’

Driver of gritter ‘did illegal U-turn and killed biker’

— 24 Ocak 2017

Anthony Duggan, 47, hit Peter Wright’s truck on the evening of February 2, 2015 after it “swung sharply” to the right, jurors at the Old Bailey were told. A post-mortem examination found he  had skull fractures and brain damage.

The court heard Wright, 45, ignored two illuminated “No U-turn” signs when he turned into a gap in the central reservation, in front of a police station in West India Dock Road, Limehouse.

Prosecutor Kate Bex QC said other motorists would have assumed Wright was indicating to turn right legally at traffic lights about 70 metres ahead.

A police community support officer was leaving Limehouse police station when he witnessed the crash at about 8.15pm, the court heard.

Ms Bex said: “Instead of carrying on past the gap and turning right at the traffic lights, the PCSO saw Mr Wright swing sharply to his right appearing to momentarily slow and do a U-turn in the gap where the two signs say ‘No U-turns’.

“Mr Duggan was dragged under the lorry and along the road and suffered catastrophic head injuries from which he sadly died at the scene.”

Jurors were told Mr Wright said at the scene: “I was gritting the road, I was turning around where I normally do so I can grit the gap in the middle of the road and that’s it.”

Haber Okunma Sayısı: 33
﻿

Yorum bırak

Eposta adresiniz yayınlanmayacaktır. Zorunlu hücreler aşağıda belirtilmiştir.

Benzer haberler

Londra Gazete’de bugün

Bu haftanın eGazetesi

Bu haftaki kapak

19 Ocak 2017 Perşembe
Sayı 829

Gazete kapak arşivi

İngilizce bölümünden

Magazin haberleri

Londra Gazete Ltd
177 Green Lanes
Palmers Green
London
N13 4UR

Tel: +44 (20) 8889 5025 news@londragazete.com
Yazar girişi

Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details

Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.

This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Kapat / Close