Teenager stabbed to death in Willesden street

Üniversite öğrencisinin katili Ali Taş çıktı— 24 Ocak 2017
Wembley Stadı’nın yakınlarında bıçaklı saldırıya uğrayarak hayatını kaybeden üniversite öğrencisinin katil zanlısı olarak Ali Taş adlı bir kişi tutuklandı.
The victim was found injured in Doyle Gardens, Willesden, just before 15:30 GMT on Monday.
Ambulance crews treated the boy at the scene and took him to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Metropolitan Police murder detectives have yet to release the boy’s identity but said his next of kin had been informed. No arrests have been made but witnesses are being sought. (bbcnews)
Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details
Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.
This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.
Yorum bırak