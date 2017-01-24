Londra Gazete
Teenager stabbed to death in Willesden street

Teenager stabbed to death in Willesden street

24 Ocak 2017

The victim was found injured in Doyle Gardens, Willesden, just before 15:30 GMT on Monday.

Ambulance crews treated the boy at the scene and took him to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Metropolitan Police murder detectives have yet to release the boy’s identity but said his next of kin had been informed. No arrests have been made but witnesses are being sought. (bbcnews)

