A conference on immigration and foreign lands (gurbet)

Boris Johnson: Esad’ın seçime girmesine izin verilmeli— 26 Ocak 2017
İngiltere Dışişleri Bakanı Boris Johnson, ülkesinin Suriye’deki krizle ilgili tutumunu “yeniden ele alması” gerektiğini söyledi.
Sociologist, author and documentary producer Semra Eren-Nijhar’s ‘GURBET I – ARTIK GURBET YOK! (MU?) and GURBET II – ARTIK GURBET YOK! (MU?)’ / DAS GEFÜHL IN DER FREMDE ZU SEIN GIBT ES NICHT MEHR! (ODER?) will be meeting with her readers at the Alevi Culture Centre in London.
The conference that will be under the name “Immigration and Foreign Lands” will start at 4 PM on 28 January 2017. Talking through the standpoints of the book, Nijhar will also be engaging with her readers to sign her books.
Moderated by solicitor Baykal Sürük, Haringey’s Mayor Ali Gül Özbek will also be participating to the event by presenting a talk on the matter. Enfield Council councillors Cllr. Doğan Delman and Cllr. Suna Hurman will also be amongst speakers.
The conference will be in Turkish.
Date: 28 Ocak 2017, Cumartesi
Time: 16.00 – 19.00
Venue: UK Alevi Culture Centre – Cemevi
89 Ridley Road, Hackney, London E8 2NH
Moderator: Baykal Sürük – Avukat
Speakers:
Cllr.Ali Gül Özbek – Haringey Mayor
Cllr. Doğan Delman – Enfield Cllr
Semra Eren-Nijhar – S Sociologist, author and documentary producer
Cllr. Suna Hurman – Enfield Cllr
For further information and bookings: Tuğba Özçivan – 07533 664884
