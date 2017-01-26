Londra Gazete
Son haberler
26 Ocak 2017 - “Korkular üzerine bu ülkeyi senelerce uyuttular”
26 Ocak 2017 - Islington’da bir genç polisi öldürmeye teşebbüsten tutuklandı
26 Ocak 2017 - “Göçümüzün 100. yılında dimdik ayaktayız”
25 Ocak 2017 - Aşırı sağ enternasyonal
25 Ocak 2017 - “Oy sandığı kurulan merkez sayısı artmalı”
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / A conference on immigration and foreign lands (gurbet)

A conference on immigration and foreign lands (gurbet)

— 26 Ocak 2017

 

Doğan Delman.

Sociologist, author and documentary producer Semra Eren-Nijhar’s ‘GURBET I – ARTIK GURBET YOK! (MU?) and GURBET II – ARTIK GURBET YOK! (MU?)’ / DAS GEFÜHL IN DER FREMDE ZU SEIN GIBT ES NICHT MEHR! (ODER?) will be meeting with her readers at the Alevi Culture Centre in London.

The conference that will be under the name “Immigration and Foreign Lands” will start at 4 PM on 28 January 2017. Talking through the standpoints of the book, Nijhar will also be engaging with her readers to sign her books.

Baykal Sürük.

Moderated by solicitor Baykal Sürük, Haringey’s Mayor Ali Gül Özbek will also be participating to the event by presenting a talk on the matter. Enfield Council councillors Cllr. Doğan Delman and Cllr. Suna Hurman will also be amongst speakers.

The conference will be in Turkish.

Date:   28 Ocak 2017, Cumartesi

Time:     16.00 – 19.00

Venue:      UK Alevi Culture Centre – Cemevi

89 Ridley Road, Hackney, London E8 2NH

Moderator: Baykal Sürük – Avukat

Speakers:

Cllr.Ali Gül Özbek   – Haringey Mayor

Cllr. Doğan Delman  – Enfield Cllr

Semra Eren-Nijhar    – S Sociologist, author and documentary producer

Cllr. Suna Hurman    – Enfield Cllr

For further information and bookings: Tuğba Özçivan – 07533 664884

Haber Okunma Sayısı: 58
﻿

Yorum bırak

Eposta adresiniz yayınlanmayacaktır. Zorunlu hücreler aşağıda belirtilmiştir.

Benzer haberler

Londra Gazete’de bugün

Bu haftanın eGazetesi

Bu haftaki kapak

26 Ocak 2017 Perşembe
Sayı 830

Gazete kapak arşivi

İngilizce bölümünden

Magazin haberleri

Londra Gazete Ltd
177 Green Lanes
Palmers Green
London
N13 4UR

Tel: +44 (20) 8889 5025 news@londragazete.com
Yazar girişi

Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details

Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.

This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Kapat / Close