“Presidential system isn’t complicated nor indescribable”

Union of European Turkish Democrats (UETD) UK hosted an event inviting the Turkish Parliament’s Men and Women Equality Commission Leader and AKP Kocaeli MP Radiye Sezer Katırcıoğlu as the speaker.

Taking place at the Turkish Religious Affairs Centre (Diyanet), the event attracted many people including the UETD UK President Turhan Özen, UETD Women Branches President Ayşe Aşut and many locals. MP Katırcıoğlu briefed the guests on the Men and Women Equality Commission’s current projects regarding the proposed constitution amendment and presidential system. She said “Presidential System, half-parliamentary system, whatever you call it, this is not a new thing, there are many examples of it in the world. Listen to us, Turkey has been sleeping under the influence of fear all along”

“AN INVASION IN DISGUISE”

Also referring to the past coup attempt in July, MP Katırcıoğlu said Turkey is in a good position despite the bumps on the road.

“We have really had a tough year however what doesn’t kill us, makes us stronger. Challenges empower people. The coup attempted was actually an invasion in disguise of a military coup. At least this is how I describe it. Unfortunately we have faced a threat of people, who were amongst us, trying to conquer our country from within. But that night, our President and the noble nation saved us from the dark”

MP Katırcıoğlu also highlighted the importance of solidarity during this difficult times. She remarked that the nation should stand strong against any sort of attacks and not fall for chaos and ambiguity.