Women’s Platform handicraft courses to begin

ABD borsası 20.000 puanı geçti— 26 Ocak 2017
The Daily Telegraph, ekonomi ekinin manşetine taşıdığı haberde, ABD borsasında gösterge Dow Jone endeksinin 131 yıllık tarihinde ilk kez 20.000 puan seviyesini aştığını belirtiyor.
UK Women’s Platform (WP), one of the most active women’s charities in London is organising a brand new course for those who would like to enhance and wake their inner artists through handicrafts.
WP’s director Nilgün Yıldırım briefed on the community regarding the booking processes. The well-known handicraft teacher from international expertise Ayşe Özgün Yağcıoğlu will be leading the courses. It has been clarified that the courses require booking.
For bookings please call 07578238733
The courses will require for students to bring pencil, eraser, cardboard and scissors with them.
The course will start on 30 January Monday:
Time: 13.00- 17.00
Address: Spot Raiders, 154 Green Lanes, LONDON N16 9DL
(141-341 buses to depart on Newington Church)
“MUTLULUK” FILM SCREENING TOOK PLACE
WP also organised a special screening for the famous film “Bliss” over a discussion supported and organised with the Lifetime Learning.
Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details
Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.
This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.
Yorum bırak