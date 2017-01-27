Londra Gazete
Nazım Hikmet’s poems embalmed by Genco Erkal

— 27 Ocak 2017

Doyen actor and writer Genco Erkal met with the London audiences at the Union Chapel to recite one of Turkey’s most profound poets, Nazım Hikmet Ran’s poem compilation: Yaşamaya Dair: Bursa Cezaevi’nden Mektuplar (‘On Living: Letters from Bursa Prison’).

The play started with Hikmet’s passionate prose to his beloved wife Piraye. Later, the focus turned on his long years in exile, and Hikmet’s love of Turkey and its people and of course, the culture.

The play also welcomed Tülay Günal as performing Piraye. The poetries were revived through the mesmerising musical feast with Yiğit Özatalay on the piano.

UNION CHAPEL ECHOES “NO”

After the play, moments of standing ovation were followed the heart-provoking performance. Upon the end of the Show, the trio referred to the ongoing political Turkish agenda and said “No” to the proposed constitution change and presidential system. The crowd’s echoing bellows shook the iconic Union Chapel.

Talking to Londra Gazete after the performance, Genco Erkal said he was impressed and so excited to have met with the London audiences.

“It is an amazing emotion to see the attendance was amazing. I had seen the pictures of this building but the real atmosphere speaks out when you are in it. I thought our play would fit well with such an environment given we have played at places like Aspendos and Istanbul’s historic Ali Paşa Han. I knew the Show would be good in London but now I see it has exceeded by expectations, it has simply been superb”

HE DID NOT FORGET HRANT DINK

Referring to the late Hrant Dink, a profound Armenian-Turkish journalist, who was assassinated years ago in Istanbul wasn’t forgotten at the event as well.

“I am so sad that we lost such a value. I know his light will guide us for a brighter future in Turkey”

