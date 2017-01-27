South London Turkish Schools are in death agony

Akmen Ali Sıtkı, who has been in a leading position at the Dr. Fazıl Küçük Turkish School for 35 years, makes a heart breaking statement on the Turkish Schools in South London.

“Overall in the past 5 years, 4 Turkish Schools out of 6 have been shut down in South London” says Mr. Sıtkı.

Talking to Londra Gazete, Mr Sıtkı states that it troubles him to see the current situation in which he is witnessing his aspiration of embalming the Turkish culture and language is in threat. He gave the message “Let’s save our Turkish”. Mr Sıtkı also said that he is quite saddened and worried for a possible future without the Turkish legacy in South London

“STUDENT NUMBERS DECREASE RAPIDLY”

Having worked at Turkish Cypriot Charities in the UK between 2006 and 2010, Mr Sıtkı highlights the importance of solidarity and support in this difficult times. He says:

“When once our students numbers were in four thousands, now the numbers we have are decreased almost to a thousand. Many Schools have been shut as far as I know. Currently only Dr. Fazıl Küçük and Rauf Raif Denktaş schools have survived the challenge”

“FAMILIES ARE IRRESPONSIBLE”

Referring to the families, Mr Sıtkı blames the families for being irresponsible over the situation. Remarking how much labour lies behind the establishment of these Turkish schools, Mr Sıtkı continues:

“I have been given any salary from the council. We have been threatened by the council of being shut down constantly. I have never given up and warned them back should they do such a thing, I would break their doors and get my students back. We pay our taxes and our students have the right to study at these schools. I am quite saddened to see this is happening to us, our children and our dear schools”