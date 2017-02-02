Man Faces Life after Murdering Girlfriend

A MAN from Enfield has been sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty of murder at Wood Green Crown Court on Tuesday 24 January last week.

Gavin Wilson, 42 from Enfield was jailed for life for stabbing his girlfriend after a row over a dog at their home in Enfield.

The 42-year-old knifed Lindsey Smith, of the same age, in the stomach after the couple were seen arguing about their pet outside their home.

Neighbours told police they had seen the couple having an argument outside their house on the afternoon of March 11.

They went back inside about 5pm – which is when the prosecution said the attack took place – and shortly after, Wilson left.

He returned to the couple’s home at 11pm and neighbours told officers he was “visibly distressed”.

He stood outside saying “she’s gone, my missus has gone…she’s gone, she’s so cold”.

Wilson first told police that he had returned home and found his girlfriend dead but officers arrested him on suspicion of murder.

He continued to deny murder, but police interviews with friends showed Wilson had lied about his whereabouts and movements that day.

Detective Inspector Paul Considine said: “There was a history of domestic abuse between Wilson and Lindsey and on this particular day tensions boiled over and resulted in Wilson stabbing his girlfriend to death.

“He then lied to try to cover his tracks but evidence gathered by officers disproved his account and I am pleased at his conviction.”

Ms Smith’s body was found by the London Police and Ambulance Service on the sofa with a bruised and swollen face and stab wounds to the stomach. A knife was found in the kitchen next to smudges of blood. Lindsay Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. Wilson, who has a history of domestic violence, was jailed for life last week Wednesday (25 Jan) – with a recommended minimum term of 20 years.