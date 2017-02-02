Turkish flute soloist to perform in London

AN award-winning Turkish Flute soloist is to perform in London for the first time this week on Friday 3 February (tomorrow), at a venue in Central London.

The flute recital From East to West Yunus to Mevlana (Rumi) by Şefika Kutluer is to take place at the St. James’s Church in Piccadilly, with Harpsichord: David Wright at 7.30pm tomorrow evening. Admission is free for those who would like to attend, but registration is required beforehand.

Şefika Kutluer is an award-winning flute soloist. Her medals include the 3rd prize and the following the 1st prize in the “International Flute Contest” in Vienna. She also received the 2000 Inter-Lyra prize from the ‘Hungarian Foundation for Performing Arts’. Soloist Kutluer graduated from the Ankara State Conservatory with Honours and awards in 1979, her career took off with winning several international competitions and in 1985 was awarded the presidential medal in Turkey. This is the highest honour that the country bestows on an individual and in 1998 she became a “State Artist”

Her medals also include “Cavaliere dell’Ordine della Stella della Solidarieta’ Italiana”- State Medal – by the President of Italy and with “Austrian Gold Medal of Merit” by the President of Austria and the Cultural Medal of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Turkish performer has also been appointed as the “Goodwill Ambassador of Unicef”. She has received “Skalite” award of Skal International for her contributions to Ankara’s cultural life. She is a flute soloist of the İzmir State Symphony Orchestra and also she was announced as European Union Chamber Orchestra’s permanent soloist.

Venue Address details are as follows: St. James’s Church, 197 Picadilly, St. James’s, London W1J 9LL.