Crafts course ends full of colour

This project by EWP was one of the joint projects of the European Union, project partner and technology teacher of the Denizli Girls Hand Crafts College Ayşe Özgün Yağcıoğlu held the course.

Women showed a great interest in the course. On completing the course the ladies had made a brooch from felt and bookmarks, which received a lot of praise. Those who attended the course learned how to easily cut and create a pattern and the template. With this they made beautifully unique brooches and bookmarks.

The head of the platform Nilgün Yıldırım, explained that the hand-crafts courses are going to continue by saying: “These courses are bringing women from different backgrounds together. They are socialising with one another and their conversations with another are becoming more and more.”

She added: “The ladies are also learning a variety of different hobbies. The course which included creating jewellery made from felt and bookmarks saw great interest from those who attended.”

Project leader Ayşe Özgün Yağcıoğlu who had come to London to carry out research at the British Museum for a short time, was kind enough to accept the offer of leading the course and teaching those attending.

Yildirim also expressed her gratitude to teacher Ayşe Özgün Yağcıoğlu, course organiser Emine Arslan and to the provider and sponsor of our Gülçin Aydın Dural and partner Mimi. During the Lifelong learning program there will be a variety of activities. These include English, crafts, drawing courses, speaking clubs, cinema clubs and will continue socialising across the panel.

She finished by saying: “Our doors are open to the women of London who feel lonely or want to socialise and meet new people.”

The organisation which has worked on a non-profit basis since 2008 is registered with Company House. Nilgun Yildirim also said: “Our international relations with women, young people and people with special needs are providing help to being more creative and develop our experience and knowledge. In 2010, we received the award for “Organisation of the Year” by former Mayor of London Boris Johnson.”

“This awards opened doors for international relations and and international related projects. We are also giving help to refugewe women who need support in socialising and integrating with others. We recommend that women follow us on social media and announcements then get in contact with us.”