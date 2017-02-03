Officials Attend Jewish Memorials

THE British Alevi Federation has held two memorials for separate Jewish Genocides- including the Holocaust last Sunday 29 January 2017 in Muswell Hill, North London.

On Sunday 29 January, the directors of the federation and local directors alongside politicians attended the memorials held at the Muswell Synagogue for Alevis and Jews who were killed under the rule of Adolf Hitler. The memorial explained their opinion on the killings of Alevis during the Ottoman and Republic times- these are killings which should be addressed and not ignored.

The memorial was attended by Chairman of the British Alevi Federation Israfil Erbil, Head of Haringey Council Ali Gül Özbek, Head of Union of Kirkisraklilar Ahmet Güven, KNK representative for England Akif Wan, Hornsey MP Catherine West and Deputy Mayor of London Joanne Maccartney attended as were many other speakers and guests.

The first memorial took place on Sunday afternoon (14.00) at Bruce Castle in Haringey and the second at the Muswell Synagogue in the evening (18.00)

At both events Bosnian victim, Kemal Pervanic spoke of the suffering and torture which Muslims suffered from during the concentration camps and discussed his book “Forgive- Affetmek” and how he has forgiven the torture carried out on them.

The event also heard from Hayri Ergönül who witnessed his mother, father and older brother be killed in the Maras killings. He said: “I don’t live with a grudge or hate and am still standing up for and support peace and friendship.”

The British Alevi Federation gave their final message by saying: “We wish for a world where nobody is killed or hurt because of their colour, religion, race, language or gender..”