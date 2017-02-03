Turkish Cypriot to lead free course

A free course for Turkish immigrants who are living in the UK and the Netherlands will allow them to receive support and emotional help online.

The course has been designed by a Turkish Cypriot Honorary Research Özlem Eylem who is currently working at Amsterdam University and London Queen Mary University and Clinical Psychology professionals.

It is to last for a total of six weeks and those who take part in the course will complete their sessions every week online. The course will be based on identifying unnecessary thoughts and overcoming those, alongside this the course will also teach you how to change the thoughts into useful and positive ones. The course will only continue with active attendees.

Those who take on the course will also be given assignments to complete at home as well as carrying out supportive research. All of these will be explained to the student and will also be taught how to apply all the information they’ve learned in the sessions of course to their daily lives.

What Ozlem says: “My primary interest is in accessibility of mental health services for people from diverse cultural backgrounds. My research aims to further the understanding of cultural narratives about suicide in multi ethnic populations and also adapting existing mental health services in line with these narratives. My approach to life is based on 3 main principles: be passionate, engage and experience!”

Throughout the online course, there will be coaches who know two languages, be available four hours of the week and be able to give personal feedback once a week. As this is a self-help course, there will not be a service of therapy. However, those who wish to have further help will be directed to other places which may be able to meet their needs.

The quality of the course has been authorised by both England’s and Holland’s international research ethic committees.

A bit about Ozlem

Ozlem grew up in Cyprus and completed her bachelor in Psychology at Teesside University in Middlesbrough in the UK and completed a Masters degree in Psychology (clinical emphasis) at University of Nicosia in Cyprus and in Child and Adolescent Mental Health e at the Institute of Psychiatry (IOP) Kings College University of London in the UK.

For more information www.kiymacanina.org, www.facebook.com/kiymacanina, www.youtube.com/kiymacanina or tweet @kiymacanina