Jail Sentence for North Circular Road Crash Drivers

A Turkish man is among three men who are to be sentenced to jail after their “Stupid” driving caused the deaths of three young men in a collision on the North Circular road in 2013.

Ali Hassan, 22, Abdul Hussain, 25, and Bader Nokhas, 25, appeared at the Old Bailey in December last year (2016) where they pleaded guilty to causing the deaths of the driver Jawad Qureshi, 28, and his passengers Toheed Rubani, 34, and Haider Qureshi, 28, in Enfield on December 23 2013.

Hassan’s Vauxhall Astra crashed into the victims’ Subaru Impreza, which spun out of control and flew across the central reservation and into an oncoming Warburtons’ bread lorry.

The court heard the victims had been out celebrating young father Haider Qureshi’s first pay cheque in his new managerial job when the crash happened.

Witness Ben Sheybany described the way they were “chasing each other” as “stupid”.

Judge Noel Lucas QC said there had been a “dramatic” ripple effect on the lives of the grieving families.

He continued: “The evidence is this was bad driving and it seems to be deliberate and for a long distance. “Each one has learned a salutary lesson from this incident – at least I hope so.”

The lorry driver Bambos Kyniacou, who suffered post-traumatic stress disorder, described what happened as a “total waste of three lives”.

Reading from statements, prosecutor Tom Little outlined the grief caused to the families of the victims, who attended court.

Toheed Rubani was described as a “loving person who looked out for everyone and anyone” by his brother, the Qureshi family explained how devastating the loss of Umair had been for their family and his mother is now a “changed person”.

Furheen Ahmed, wife of Haider Qureshi, said: “I miss his company, his laughter, his humour.” She said their four-year-old son spent hours looking at pictures and videos of his father because he does not want to forget what he looks like.

Judge Lucas rejected a bid by Ali Hassan’s solicitor who asked for the sentencing to be delayed until July so he could finish a mechanical engineering course. The Judge explained it would be “inhumane” to delay it any further.

Nokhas, of Stanmore, Hassan, of Stonebridge, and Hussain, of Edgware, will be sentenced later.