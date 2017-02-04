Stoke Newington Residents call on Hackney Council

STOKE Newington cyclists and residents have called on Hackney Council to re-think plans of road closures in their area of East London.

Campaigners have explained that the road closures has now created extra traffic onto roads which are already busy including Stoke Newington High Street, these are now causing road rage arguments to happen between cyclists and motorists.

There is also fear the increased traffic will lead to a rise in pollution in Stoke Newington, a popular area for families with young children.

At a meeting last week, a spokeswoman for one residents’ group said: “There has been an increase in traffic and congestion due to displaced traffic.

“Residents have reported multiple incidents of road rage, cars beeping and people shouting due to traffic jams, lay people directing vehicles, motorcycles and cyclists driving along the pavements to avoid the jams.

“These are roads where there are lots of children living and nurseries and this is a major safety risk.”

“Nevill Road – a core section of CS1 – is now more dangerous for cyclists due to an increase in the number of vehicles through displacement.

“In November 2016 a boy was knocked over by a cyclist while crossing the road. We would argue that Wordsworth road was never previously dangerous for cyclists.”

Painter and decorator William Howie, 69, of Cressington Close estate, described how he had become “trapped in his own home” following the road closures.

He said: “It’s been catastrophic since the closures.

“People on the school run are blocking us in so we are trapped in our own homes. It’s a living hell.

“I walk a mile a day to drop my grandchildren at school because it’s easier than driving. It now takes me an extra 15 minutes to leave my house. They need to re-open the roads.”

Councillor Feryal Demirci told the council: “The changes to Wordsworth Road have been designed with the aim of reducing motor traffic in the area. “We understand that concerns of traffic displacement, driver frustration and increased congestion have been reported on the local roads north of Palatine Road. “We are holding site visits with residents and are going to carry out full traffic counts surveys from the beginning of February. We will also review parking the area.”

She continued by saying: “As already mentioned, we need to understand the full impact of the road closures – i.e. analysing traffic counts and residents’ views – before deciding on what to do next.

“Having dealt with the ‘rat-running’ in Wordsworth Road, the Council will now look at options to develop something similar for the roads that are experiencing displaced traffic.

“Options might include measures such as point closures and banned turns. Any proposals will be subject to further consultation.”