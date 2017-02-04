Uber Driver Attacks Disabled Cyclist

AN Uber driver is said to of attacked a disable cyclist after punching him in the face in Central London last Thursday (26 January).

The victim, aged 27 was allegedly attacked after an argument with the driver who was attempting to overtake him on a narrow street in Holborn.

Witnesses explained that the cyclist who was in a wheelchair cycle, became stuck between a parked car and the attacker’s Toyota Prius. He then managed to free himself by hitting his hand on the bonnet of the Uber driver’s car as he went past. The driver then apparently got out of the car and punched the cyclist in the face.

According to the Metro.co.uk, Police explained that a 38-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of GBH.

The victim was found in Endell Street facial was rushed to hospital by paramedics after suffering from facial injuries.

A witness who also spoke to metro.co.uk said: ‘After the cyclist became jammed between the parked car and the Prius, he managed to force his way out and slapped his hand on the bonnet which aggravated the driver.

He continued: ‘The driver jumped out of his car and went down on top of him. As I was jumping out of my car to stop it, his car rolled forward into two other parked cars.

‘I ran around and pulled him off. Everything was calm for a couple of seconds, but then the driver noticed that his car had rolled into the parked cars. He shouted “look what you made me do!” and threw a punch straight into [the cyclist’s] face, and he was knocked out cold.’

London Ambulance Service attended the scene in the early hours of the evening after police had been called to the scene at around 16.40 last Thursday evening.

A Uber Spokesman said: “We are currently investigating these shocking reports. Whenever there is a serious incident it is our policy to prevent the licensed private hire driver from using our app while we investigate.”

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of GBH (Grievous Bodily Harm) and taken to a North London police station for questioning. He has been bailed to return on a date in late-March, enquiries still continue.