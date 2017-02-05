Bad News for Diesel Drivers

DIESEL drivers are in for bad news, the charge of parking in Central London is about to double making life more expensive for those who have a diesel vehicle.

The standard rate parking of £4.90 per hour will go up to £7.35 for diesel cars owners to park their cars but remain the standard rate for petrol car drivers.

It is to increase by a total of 50 per cent and start on Mon 3rd April, in the Central London Area as part of a bid to reduce pollution.

Councillor David Harvey, Westminster’s environment cabinet member, said: ‘Additional charges for diesel vehicles will mean people think twice about using highly polluting cars and invest in cleaner transport that will make a real difference in the quality of air we breathe and our environment.’

Westminster City Council is set to trial the price hike in parking bays in Hyde Park, Marylebone and Fitzrovia.

The council said that the vehicles were among dirtiest on the roads and therefore hoped the ‘polluter pays’ principle will reduce emissions by driving the cars out of London.

Father-of-three Stephen Quinn, who lives and works in Marylebone, welcomed the move.

He said: ‘The poor air quality in our neighbourhood is palpable.

‘We are extremely concerned about the long-term effect that this pollution is having on us, and, more importantly, our children.

‘We desperately hope that this pilot will go towards making people realise that things must change.’

The price hike follows the first ‘very high’ pollution alert for the capital, which was issued earlier this week by London mayor Sadiq Khan.

He warned the elderly and those with lung and heart issues to avoid strenuous activity.