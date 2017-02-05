Londra Gazete
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / Police urge information on missing elderly

Police urge information on missing elderly

— 5 Şubat 2017

Yegane Hassan.

POLICE in South East London have urged for help from Londoners for any information they may have on an elderly women who has been missing since 24 January 2017.

The elderly woman Yegane Hassan who is 81-years-old and of Turkish origin has been missing for almost a fortnight and serious concerns are growing in regards to the lady’s health.

Bromley Police have called on residents around the area who may have any information or may have seen Mrs Hassan.

She was last seen on Tuesday 24 January at her home in Kent House by her career. Her family and police officers worries are increasing for the elderly lady’s welfare, Mrs Hassan has several illnesses and must take regular medication for her well-being.

The 81-year-old is described at around 5ft tall with grey shoulder length hair, a description of her clothing that day has not been disclosed. Officers from the London Metropolitan Police have called on anyone who know may anything or would like to give information to contact them as soon as possible.

If anyone knows of the whereabouts of Yegane Hassan they are urged to call Police on 101 or the Missing People on 116000.

