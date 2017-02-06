East London Chip & ‘Cockroach’ shop fined

An east London fish and chip shop has been fined after serving up a cockroach in a customer’s meal.

A fish and chip shop in Barking, East London has been fined after it served a cockroach in a customer’s fish and chips meal.

The chippie, Top Deck Fish bar was found guilty and fined up to almost £5,000 in costs after it was found breaching the Food Safety Act at Barkingside Magistrates Court on January 20, 2017.

Owners of the chip shop have changed since however the take-away restaurant was found to have an infestation of cockroaches during a council inspection in 2012.

Former owner Haci Tunc failed to respond to a summons and was eventually arrested this year.

Councillor Laila Butt, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “It’s outrageous any eatery could let this happen.

“I can assure residents we will be remorseless in our pursuit to protect customers’ health from rogue traders like Tunc.”

A disturbing picture showed a whole cockroach nestled among fat, greasy chips in a portion served to a customer.

The owner of Top Deck Fish Bar was fined almost £5,000 (Barking and Dagenham Council)

Other photos by council inspectors also showed the appalling unhygienic and dirty conditions under the counters and on the shop floor.