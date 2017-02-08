Uncertainty over 30 hours free childcare, say councils

More than half of councils in England are unsure if their areas will have enough provision for an extension to free childcare hours, a study finds.

From September, three- and four-year-olds in England will be entitled to 30 free hours of care per week in term time – up from the current 15 hours.

But a poll of local authorities by the Family and Childcare Trust found uncertainty about impact of the policy.

The government says quality, affordable childcare is central to its agenda.

The survey was sent to all 152 local authorities in England, and 112 of them responded.

Of the 112, over half (54%) said they did not know if they would have enough childcare available for pre-schoolers using the 30 hours.

A third (33%) said that there would be sufficient places, while a further 13% said there would not be enough.

More than two-thirds (67%) said they thought some childcare providers in their area would not offer the entitlement to 30 free hours of care.

Quality

The poll also asked if councils thought the new policy would lead to a reduction of quality in early years education.

Two-thirds (66%) reported that it would make no difference, 32% were unsure and 2% felt quality would be affected.

The survey also addressed the issue of cost and whether the new entitlement would lead to increased costs outside of the free hours available.

More than half (56%) did not know if there would be increased costs for three- and four-year-olds, while 63% were unsure if it would lead to higher costs for children aged two and under.

More than a third (37%) said it would increase costs for three- and four-year-olds, and 23% said it would do so for younger children.

The report says: “There was a lack of certainty about the availability of the 30-hour offer for eligible families.

“A clear majority of local authorities expect some settings not to offer the 30 hour entitlement – presumably because it would not make financial sense for them to do so.

“Until the policy has been introduced in full, it is difficult to predict how many settings this will apply to: it is likely that the pattern will vary in different parts of the country based on the comparative price paid for funded and non-funded places, and settings’ ability to attract parents without offering the free entitlement.

“Despite this uncertainty, the majority of respondents believe that the 30 hour entitlement will enable more families to access childcare which meets their needs.”

The report comes days after a study by the Institute of Economic Affairs recommended the 30-hour entitlement be scrapped in favour of a scheme for disadvantaged children. (bbcnews)