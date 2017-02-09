Hizir Cemi will take place today

ALEVI believers will end their last day of Hizir fasting today as hundreds of Alevis are expected to come together at the BACC (British Alevi Culture Centre) and Cemevi this evening.

One of the most important rituals for Alevi is the Hızır fasting, it began on Tuesday and will finish tonight (Thursday) at Cemevi as the ending will be led by Ali Dereli Dede at 18.00.

A statement released on the Hızır fasting by the BACC and Cemevi read as follows:

“If you’re an Alevi then your belief and faith is based on love, for an Alevi love affects everything about them including their personality, the way they view the world and even how they comment on the world.

This love and tolerance an Alevi person has is not only towards people and nature it’s a love that doesn’t separate the values it creates, what they believe, what they are hoping for, crying out for help, place, venue or time. An Alevi doesn’t have this faith or love because they are afraid of their God but actually because they love their God and the prophets they believe in so much.

One of the Almighty Saint’s Alevi’s cannot stop talking about Hızır – who reaches out to help whoever calls for it.

“I have committed many sins

Eriş Şâh-ı Merdan please grant help

If the servant isn’t in distress then Hızır cannot help

Yetiş Hızır Nebî please grant help”

May those who have fasted the Hızır fast for whatever reason may their wishes be granted.

May the love for Hızır and the light it brings to our homes also shine into our souls.

May the fasts we’ve held bring togetherness, peace and blessing to us and our families. May it bring good conversation, togetherness and strength to our community.

And finally may Hz. Hızır hold the hands of those who are struggling, in hard situations, have lost hope and those desperate and lead them to the truth.”