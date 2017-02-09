Turkish Journalism History in UK

TURKISH journalism history in the UK has been discussed at the Yunus Emre Culture Centre, after it dated as far back to the last period of the Ottoman Empire.

The first in the series of the talks organised by the Yunus Emre Culture Centre was lead Sakarya University Teaching member Dr. Serkan Yazıcı.

This first talk focused on Young Turk Journalism in England during the last periods of Ottoman rule. It spoke of the works they did as journalists and reporters, discussed the opponent Turkish journalism in England at the time and showed examples of the newspaper published by the Jön Türks.

In the second part of the 19th Century during the Ottoman Empire this group were named the “Young Turk”. As politicians they were the first representatives of the opponent at the time. Alongside their roles of acting politicians, the Young Turk were continuing their own occupations. There were poets, novelists, journalists and bureaucrats among others.

The Young Turk Journalism was standing up for their political views and criticism of the palace leader. Due to government changes and certain decisions, they were forced to close and continue their journalism elsewhere due to government

Among France and Egypt, England and the UK was an important country for the Young Turk.

KURDISTAN WAS ONE OF THE IMPORTANT NEWSPAPERS

Dr. Talha Çiçek began his talk on the Young Turk and spoke of the first newspaper to be published in London as Muhbir. It was published in a variety of cities across England in Turkish, Kurdish and English. He showed examples of the context and also examples from magazines.

Dr. Serkan Yazıcı gave historical information on the Ottoman Journalism and how the opponent started free press. He underlined that the first newspaper Kurdistan, printed in English, Turkish and Kurdish was one of the most vital newspapers to be published.

Dr. Yazıcı also discussed a Kurdish Caricature magazine ‘Kurdistan Dolap’ (Kurdistan Wardrobe) and another important newspaper which was printed by the first president of Albania İsmail Kemal Bey.