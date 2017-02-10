+1 Turkey Platform formed

+1 Turkey Platform has announced its formation after preparations began in September 2016.

The announcement came after years of waiting and will now be the voice of Turkey abroad and has been welcomed with open arms by our citizens. Füsun Yaman, who spoke on behalf of +1 Turkey explained that they have analysed other various platforms, promises and works, when you look it all together the same topic which comes up is Turkey. We realised a platform was what was missing. Yaman said: “Us and the Turkish Republic have come face-face with a big and sly attack which is against our independence and standing together. Whilst the situation continues this way, Turkey has to fight to come together as one. This danger cannot be lifted by the current political view. Several associations are working with one another, however the efforts should be much more wide-spread, broad and fitting well together.” Yaman explained the working principles by saying: “We are approaching the topics with compassion and tolerance towards the different situations we are being faced with. We are also approaching them in a democratic way which is deserved. We are connected to the undivided Contemporary Turkish Republic, Ataturk’s principles and revolutions. We strongly believe that we will help shape the future of women, young adults and children.” She added: “The +1 is a message from the volunteers who are shouting “We’re here for Turkey too!” It’s saying I’m going to contribute to Turkey too. So if you too want to do something for Turkey then you too join us at +1.”