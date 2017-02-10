Londra Gazete
Son haberler
10 Şubat 2017 - Kuzey Kıbrıs Mayıs’ta Londra’ya taşınacak
9 Şubat 2017 - Londra’da Kervan Sofrası 11 yaşında
9 Şubat 2017 - Ali Sancak: Brexit korkulu bir rüya değil
9 Şubat 2017 - Camiler kapılarını gayrimüslimlere açtı
8 Şubat 2017 - Yunanistan’ın mali sorunları
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / Psychology student starts inspiring campaign

Psychology student starts inspiring campaign

— 10 Şubat 2017

A psychology student who has started an inspiring campaign for the refugees in the UK.

Elif Beritan Bulut who is studying at the University of Kingston, has begun a heart-warming campaign which will help the refugees who have moved or wish to move to the UK.

The campaign calls for people to donate blankets, winter jackets and coats which she is collecting for the refugees to keep them warm in the months of cold weather.

Elif said: “I can relate to the refugees as I too know how hard it is to start up a new life, because my family too were refugees so I wanted to start a campaign which helps make it a little bit easier.”

Many people have shown a great interest in the campaign and has given half of the donations to Rojava and towns where there are refugee tents. In a short amount of time, the reaction and donations to the campaign have been higher than expected and are already on their way to their new owners.

Elif hopes this will inspire other university students and that they will follow the same example, should there be any students who wish to start a similar project or campaign can email volunteering@kingston.ac.uk.

Haber Okunma Sayısı: 27
﻿

Yorum bırak

Eposta adresiniz yayınlanmayacaktır. Zorunlu hücreler aşağıda belirtilmiştir.

Benzer haberler

Londra Gazete’de bugün

Bu haftanın eGazetesi

Bu haftaki kapak

09 Şubat 2017 Perşembe
Sayı 832

Gazete kapak arşivi

Londra Gazete Ltd
177 Green Lanes
Palmers Green
London
N13 4UR

Tel: +44 (20) 8889 5025 news@londragazete.com
Yazar girişi

Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details

Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.

This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Kapat / Close