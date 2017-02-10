Psychology student starts inspiring campaign

Eksik beyinle doğan çocuk sayı saymayı öğrendi— 10 Şubat 2017
İngiltere’de beyninin yüzde ikiden az oranı ile dünyaya gelen Noah Wall, beyninde büyüme yaşandıktan sonra sayı saymayı öğrenerek bütün doktorları şaşırttı.
A psychology student who has started an inspiring campaign for the refugees in the UK.
Elif Beritan Bulut who is studying at the University of Kingston, has begun a heart-warming campaign which will help the refugees who have moved or wish to move to the UK.
The campaign calls for people to donate blankets, winter jackets and coats which she is collecting for the refugees to keep them warm in the months of cold weather.
Elif said: “I can relate to the refugees as I too know how hard it is to start up a new life, because my family too were refugees so I wanted to start a campaign which helps make it a little bit easier.”
Many people have shown a great interest in the campaign and has given half of the donations to Rojava and towns where there are refugee tents. In a short amount of time, the reaction and donations to the campaign have been higher than expected and are already on their way to their new owners.
Elif hopes this will inspire other university students and that they will follow the same example, should there be any students who wish to start a similar project or campaign can email volunteering@kingston.ac.uk.
