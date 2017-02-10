UICC underlines importance of cancer

A Cancer Union has released a press release on World Cancer Day which is held every year on the 4th February.

According to www.uicc.org here is why World Cancer Day is important:

“Put simply, cancer is a world’s leading killer and is not yet on key global health agendas. In 2008, there were 7.8 million cancer deaths and 12.7 million cancer cases. Without intervention, the global cancer burden is projected to increase 75% by 2030. Every month 600,000 people die of cancer and many of these deaths can be avoided with increased governmental support and funding for prevention, detection and treatment programmes. Unless urgent action is taken to raise awareness about cancer and develop practical strategies to address the disease, millions of people will continue to die.”

Head of Turkish Oncology Prof. Dr. Ahmet Özet, released a statement discussing 4 February World Cancer Day. In this statement he gave seven recommendations to prevent cancer.

Prof. Dr Ahmet Özet, explained that 5-15 per cent of cancers are partly caused by genetic factors and explained ways to protect ourselves from cancer.

He continued by saying: “One of the most asked questions today is “Is it possible for us to be protected from cancer and if not is there a cure?”

As a community, as individuals and as health workers there is something we can all do to contribute when it comes to cancer.

Smoking is one of the main reasons when it comes to cancer. 30 per cent of cancer deaths are lung cancer and 90 per cent of them are caused by smoking. At the same time smoking can cause mouth, throat, esophagus, liver, pancreas, stomach, kidney and bladder cancers.

The risk of cancer in the mouth, throat, esophagus, liver, colon, pancreas and breast cancer can increase by the use of alcohol. Cancer can also be caused by staying in the sunlight also known as exposure to ultraviolet B rays, this also includes the frequent use a sunbed. In the summer months it is advised not expose your body to the sunlight between 10.00- 16.00 and when doing so must use sun protection factor.

Healthy eating is also one the most important ways of preventing cancer. Staying away from foods which increase the risk of cancer. Cooking food on high heat or close to heat should not be considered during cooking. Fast-food, processed and frozen food should very rarely or not at all be consumed. A diet to help prevent cancer should include fresh fruit, vegetables and rich sea foods. These are one of the examples any person can easily follow.At least 2-2.5 liters of water should also be consumed. They should steer away from high amounts of salami, pastrami, sausage and processed meats. No more than 2-3 grams of salt should be consumed per day and at the most only half a kilo of meat per week. In place of this chicken, fish and turkey should be preferred instead.”