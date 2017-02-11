TURKISH and Greek singers are to give a peace concert for Cyprus, next Friday (17 February) in North London.

The concert has come as a sign of support for peace on the island, as Turkish and Greek leaders continue their talks for ever-lasting peace, decades after the island was divided in 1974.

Turkish Cypriot singer Umut Albayrak and Greek Cypriot singer Koulis Theodoru will give the concert “For Peace Together” together in North London. Tickets are priced at £10 and doors will open 7.15.pm with the concert set to start at 8.pm.

For more information and to buy tickets please contact Ertanch Hidayettin on 07742245503 or Kyriacos Panayi on 07798763713.

WHO IS UMUT ALBAYRAK?

Umut Albayrak started her musical education at a young age and continued her studies in music department at Izmir Dokuz Eylül University. She completed master and PhD degree studies at the same University. Dr. Umut Albayrak has been working as an academician in the music department of the Eastern Mediterranean University. Since 2002 she has performed in different music styles and different languages in many places of the world. Albayrak also performed concerts with international artists other than Cyprus island artists. At the same time, she performed works with many important internationally musicians. Albayrak has also contributed to many social responsibility projects, concerts and has made one mixed album which she left the income to an Educational Foundation within the scope of these projects. And together with her father Dr. Arif Albayrak, she produced a poem / song album. Umut Albayrak continues her studio works for her second solo album after her first solo album “Umut”.

WHO IS KOULIS THEODOROU?

Koulis Theodorou was born in Nicosia, Cyprus. The multifarious world of music gave him the opportunity to find artistic expression in a variety of fields: as a performer, composer, and producer. Apart from his independent projects as a songwriter, he has composed music for TV productions, theatre performances, and motion pictures. As a performer, the artist has given many concerts in Cyprus and abroad, presenting works by Cypriot composers. He has also staged performances dedicated to creators whose works have marked Greek discography.