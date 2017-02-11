Şefika Kutluer gives amazing concert

ALMOST 200 people attended the amazing concert given by world famous flute soloist Şefika Kutluer, “From East to West and Yunus to Mevlana” took place last week at the St James’s Church in Piccadilly, Central London.

Şefika Kutluer, who is known as the ‘Magic Flute’ took to the stage and performed alongside harpist David Wright.

The concert which was organised by Turkey’s London Culture, Tourism and Presentation Consultancy, the Yunus Emre Culture Centre and the International Mevlana Charity, included music from the eastern and western culture and from Yunus to Mevlana.

Among the guests who attended were Turkey’s Ambassador for London Esra Bilgiç, TRNC London representative Zehra Başaran, Turkey’s London Consulate First Ambassador Cem Işık,

Armed Forces Attache Deputy Onur Kıyıcı, Ambassador Councillors Sercan Evcin and Barış Üçaker, Media Adviser Emin Tuğrul, Deputy of TRNC London Education Gülgün Özçelik and the Director of the Yunus Emre Institute Dr. Mehmet Karakuş alongside Turkish and English talent lovers.

Before the concert began Member of the International Mevlana Charity of Trustees Refik Kutluer, underlined just how important Mevlana and Yunus are in the Turkish community. He also spoke of tolerance, peace and love and the values of them.

The concert began with Turkish song writer’s Ekrem Zeki Ün’s “In Yunus’s grave” piece and was followed by Tamburi Cemil Bey, Dede Efendi ve Kutluer’s Mevlana piece’ Dede Efendi’s Gülnihal piece, Claude Debussy’s Syrinx, Johann Sebastian Bach’s BWV 1031, BWV 1020, and Menueta and Badinerie pieces were also performed.

Şefika Kutluer who was applauded for several minutes after her performance was beaming with happiness.