TRNC meets at “Destinations”

THREE TRAVEL AGENCIES which specialise in holidays to the sunny island of the Turkish Republic of North Cyprus have made their mark at the tourism fair in London.

Cyprus Paradise, Direct Traveller and A1Cyprus travel agencies were also among the agencies which took part at the event in Olympia London. Over 200 countries were promoted and discussed with visitors. More than 100 agencies are said to have attended the fair which was held between 2-5 February (last weekend)

The three agencies offered a wide range of holidays and deals in travelling to the Republic of North Cyprus and of course Turkey, with affordable prices, package holidays and a variety of options to choose from.

President of Cyprus Paradise Kemal Kenan spoke of those who visited their stand and the tourism fair itself, he said: “There are so many people from all over the world here today and the thousands who wait impatiently for their summer holiday. Our stand has already had several visitors choose their holiday and even make reservations.”

He continued by saying: “Cyprus Paradise which was formed over 22 years ago is the tour operator which send the most tourists to the TRNC from England and this is valuable. With over 40 hotels and package holidays including transfers, visitors made the most of early reservation prices and deals.”

One of the Directors of Direct Traveller Enver Özdemir said: “We want to thank everyone who visited us to take advantage of holiday deals with plenty of offers and opportunities. We have been in this sector for 13 years and have succeeded in many areas, however we continue to work harder in order to deliver a better service. In our package holidays and holidays which we offered, we also provide services such as greeting on arrival, cultural tours, historical sight-seeing with a tour guide as well to our customers.”

Speaking on behalf of A1 Cyprus Erkan Kilim explained that is was extremely busy on the first day of the fair and he said: “We were greeted with a very busy first day the Destinations fair between 2-5 February. With over 100 agencies and 200 countries being promoted it was a great opportunity for all of us. As A1 Cyprus we offered special deals and a variety of options to holidaymakers who want to visit the TRNC and also quoted affordable prices.”

For three days the fair was between 10.am – 5.pm and hundreds of people showed great interest by visiting the TRNC (Turkish Republic of North Cyprus) stand.

Those who would like to visit North Cyprus or book their summer holidays early can contact Cyprus Paradise, Direct Traveller and A1 Cyprus for more information and reservations.

