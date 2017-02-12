Women Platform to Hold Second Event

THE British Women’s Platform is calling all women to attend their second event to be held next weekend on Friday 17 February in London.

It will hold a screening of the documentary film “Ege’nin Öncü Kadınları”- Ege’s Pioneer Women where the producer Ayçe Bükülmeyen will also attend. She will give a talk on the documentary following the showing. Journalist Mihrişah Safa will lead the conversation and will also be signing copies of her book at the end of the event. Head of the British Women Platform Nilgün Yıldırım,invited all women and those within the Turkish community to attend.

The event will start next Friday evening at 17.30, the film will be shown first and a conversation will follow. Journalist Mihrişah Safa will be leading the conversation and speaker Ayçe Bükülmeyen will talk and answer any questions, she is still a columnist for the Hurriyet Newspaper every Thursday and a journalist for the Sunday supplements. Ayçe Bükülmeyen who speaks English and French continues a postgraduate at the English Business Faculty at Dokuz Eylül Üniversity.

For those who wish to register for the women platform are asked to do so via text message to the numbers – 07578238733” or 07429483935”.

Tickets are price at £10. All funds will be used for the projects being set up for refugee women.

The program details are as follows: Friday 17 February, 17.30-18.30 Networking and refreshments, 18.30-19.15 Documentary Film, 19.15-20.00 Conversation- Question & Answer, conversation leader Mihrişah Safa (Journalist) Speaker; Ayçe Bükülmeyen (Documentary maker) Address; Angel House, 225 March Wall, LONDON E14 9FW, Closest Station DLR ; South Quay