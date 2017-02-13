Calling all Enfield landlords

LANDLORDS from Enfield are being called up to attend a free special event taking place in North London at the end of February.

The event is set to take place on Monday 27 February from 2.00pm till 8.00pm at The Dugdale Centre in Enfield Town. It will include free advice from specialists to all those attending and will be led by a number of senior partners. The forum has been set up to assist the boroughs landlords. Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing and Housing Regeneration, Cllr Ahmet Oykener, said “This event, which is free to attend, is a great resource for any landlord in Enfield. A range of specialists will be there on the day to give a number of presentations and answer any questions that you might have about letting your property. So make sure you book your place today.” Attendees will have the chance to ask questions to specialists in various housing-related fields and important matters such as the latest legislation, right to rent checks, safety issues and help for improvements. The event will also offer free initial and financial and legal advice on the day.

Vice Chair of Citizens Advice Enfield, Louise Nicholson, added: “Our main objective for the forum is to share information and encourage discussion on the private renting in Enfield”. The Enfield Landlord Forum has been brought together by Enfield Housing Partnership, led by Citizens Advice Enfield and working with Enfield Council, HM Immigration and London Fire Brigade. Free tickets available at: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/enfield-landlords-forum-tickets-31020255419 Those who would like to make an inquiry are asked to email enfieldhousingpartnership@gmail.com