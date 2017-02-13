Double stabbing in Haringey

TWO men are in a critical condition and said to be ‘fighting for their lives’ after being stabbed opposite a Turkish Restaurant in Harringay Green Lanes, North London.

The incident which happened close to Green Lanes train station happened at around 22.30 on Saturday night (last weekend) where two people were left injured with stab wounds. The 26 year-old and 29 year-old were taken to a nearby East London hospital for treatment.

Halil Ozbek, the owner of a nearby shisha bar Rakkas, said: “Some people had a fight under the railway bridge and then two of them were stabbed.

“They called to our security guards who phoned the police and ambulance and we looked after them.”

Police released a statement which said: “Police were called on Saturday, 4 February, at 10.45pm to Green Lanes to reports of a stabbing. Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and found two men suffering from stab injuries. The men – aged 26 and 29 – were taken by LAS to an east London hospital. The suspects made off prior to police arrival. No arrests have been made. Officers remain on scene and there is currently a cordon in place.”

If there are any witness or anyone with any information should contact police in Haringey on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111