Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / Boy dies after ‘store furniture incident’

Boy dies after ‘store furniture incident’

— 14 Şubat 2017

A 10-year-old boy has died after suffering serious head injuries in an “incident involving store furniture”.

He was taken to hospital after being injured at 16:15 GMT in the Topshop store in the Oracle Shopping Centre, Reading. The boy, who was in a life threatening condition, died later at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, Thames Valley Police said.

His death is being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious. South Central Ambulance said three ambulances and two officers in a rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene and the shop was cordoned off to customers.

Police said the boy’s next of kin had been informed and that further inquiries would take place. (bbcnews)

﻿

