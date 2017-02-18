Exhibition: “Timeless” at the HLS Gallery

Based in Stoke Newington, HLS Gallery has started hosting the “TIMELESS” Group Show between February 15th – 25th, 2017.

With a prime location of 55 Stoke Newington High Street, HLS Gallery is opening its new doors with a group show of paintings by Alice Sheppard Fidler, Gina Love, Halime Yurdagul, Muge Kaya, Serpil Mavi Ustun, Taijasi Mishra.

The Gallery is open Monday through to Saturday between 10 am to 6 pm.