Hızır Cemi brought hearts together

Alevi community members gathered together in the wake of their three-days of Hizir fast.

Taking place at the Alevi Culture Centre and Cemevi, hundreds of people attended to the Birlik Cemi led by Ali Dereli Dede. Speaking at the Cem, Ali Dereli Dede highlighted significant points tackling the importance of the day.

“Belief is like a language. If we can’t live and enjoy our belief at our homes, schools, work and environent we will be unable to pass this legacy onto next generations.”

More on Hizir Fast and Hizir Cemi

Hizir fast is a three-day fast (Hizir Orucu), generally observed 13-15 February. Many Alevis fast during this time to honor Hizir, a holy figure who they believe saves those who are in distress. Alevi’s call on him for help and rescue. Hizir is the patron saint of travelers, protecting them from the dangers and difficulties of the road. Alevis have dedicated a specific day to him in February called “Hizir Day”. This is a day of prayer, contemplation, mysticism, healing, wish-fulfillment, music, poetry and festivities. After fasting for three days, Alevis gather and call on Hizir to be with them at all times. This special celebration includes special foods, the performance of sacred Semah, and singing sacred songs.